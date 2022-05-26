MultiLane is Now ISO 9001:2015 Certified
Fremont, CA, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MultiLane is proud to announce the achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 certification. This standard ensures MultiLane’s ability to consistently provide products and services that meet the stringent customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. It also reaffirms MultiLane’s aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of its products, including processes for improvement.
MultiLane compliance with the standard was evaluated by Base Quality Score Recalibration (BQSR), a globally recognized ISO certification body that delivers high quality services to help companies meet growing challenges of quality in standardization. BQSR which is accredited by International Accreditation Service (IAS) USA, a member of IAF, reviewed MultiLane’s quality management system as an independent third-party specialist, and provided the ISO 9001:2015 certification.
“The credit of getting this ISO certification goes to management and their commitment to this project, and to all employees, who work continuously to ensure MultiLane’s standards remain of exceptional calibre,” said MultiLane’s Quality Assurance Department. “With this certification in hand, our customers can rest assured of MultiLane’s commitment to quality that permeates every facet of the company.”
About MultiLane
MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, CMIS testers, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane solutions are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with high-speed design consultation and development services.
