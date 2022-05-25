New Yorker Electronics Announces Release of Inolux Tri-Color Side View LED Series
New Tri-color Series delivers High Brightness for Smart Devices, Wearables, Decorative Lighting, Auto Lighting and More
Northvale, NJ, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced Inolux Corporation’s release of two new Side View RGB High-Brightness SMD LED series. The Inolux IN-S85TxS5R5G5B LEDs are 5V, 25mA tri-color devices in PCB-type molding with a compact 0805 1.1mm package to allow for superb design versatility. These RoHS and Reach compliant LEDs offer high brightness, low power consumption and a long life expectancy. Typical wavelengths are 625/525/464nm with a luminous intensity of 35/230/35mcd at a forward voltage of 2.0, 2.8, 2.8V (R/G/B).
The compact package is only 2.0 x 0.6 x 1.1mm with a 120° viewing angle. Depending on the bin code, the full luminous intensity range is 28.5 to 56mcd for red, 18 to 35mcd for green and 28.5 to 56mcd for blue. The forward voltage range for red is between 1.8 to 2.2V, for green is between 2.5 and 3.1V and for blue is also 2.5 and 3.1V. The operating temperature range for both the IN-S85TAS5R5G5B and IN-S85TBS5R5G5B is -30°C to +85°C.
These Inolux LEDs are typically used in such applications as IOT/Smart Devices, Wearables, Ambient Color Effects, Decorative Lighting - Signage, Keyboard and Display Backlighting, Aftermarket Automotive Lighting, Network, Communication and Server Equipment.
Features & Benefits:
· 0805 1.1mm SMD LED
· High Brightness
· AlInGaP / InGaN Technology
· Small package
· High reliability
· Clear Lens
Applications:
· Consumer Electronics
· Wearables
· Automobile After Market
· Industrial Equipment
As a franchised distributor for Inolux Corporation, New Yorker Electronics offers Inolux Module Solutions, SMD LED and Through-Hole LED, and Infrared Emitters, Sensors and Couplers. Visit www.NewYorkerElectronics.com for the full array of Inolux products, including data sheets, product images, inventory availability and request for quotes.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
