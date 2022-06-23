New Non-Profit to Focus on Alternative Healing Modalities in Western Colorado
Montrose, CO, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Formed to service the overwhelming need for education on alternative healing modalities, natural and holistic healers have created the Healing Collective of Western Colorado. The Collective will hold the free and open to the public Renew the Way You Heal - Wellness Expo on September 17th, 2022 at the Montrose Recreation Center.
The Healing Collective of Western Colorado was formed because of a recognized need in the Western Slope to educate the public on new ways of healing. Starting with just an idea in 2021 while our world was still recovering from COVID, the expo launched at the Montrose Recreation Center welcoming over 200 individuals and introducing them to over 35 different ways to stay healthy and heal. Thirty free workshop classes were offered on topics such as mindfulness, Tai Chi, and Sound Healing to introduce novel concepts on healing the body, mind, and spirit.
The work continues with the Healing Collective of Western Colorado through monthly meetings bringing alternative healers together to support one another in their personal and business needs and promote one another’s work throughout the community. We also offer volunteer opportunities for the community. The organization is actively seeking new healing practitioners, sponsors, volunteers, and board members.
“All of us involved in this organization have experienced firsthand the powerful healing effects of alternative practices. We are passionate about educating the community on all of their healing options so that we can heal together. Last year’s expo proved the need and desire for this type of organization in the area. We are so excited to continue growing it to see where it takes us,” said Erin Easton, Executive Director of the Healing Collective of Western Colorado.
“The importance and passion in regards to the Collective is education, networking, and how together we can all help more people. People are becoming more curious about alternative care now as the scalpel and pharmaceutical model of medicine is not necessarily a cure. They are now realizing energy; Chi, Lifeforce, and Prana, play a huge role in being whole and healthy. Alternative energy and the modalities and frequencies that are used are infinite and the journey to finding the one that will harmonize the imbalances is a fascinating and wonderful experience.
"The network is important to facilitate the connection for people to the network of healers and options to find their greatest healing. The power in the network is to continue to educate everyone about the existence of these incredibly powerful tools that have been given to us,” said Leslie Schroer of Quantum Connections a member and board member.
“Alternative ways for whole-body health and wellness have been around for thousands of years and are growing by leaps and bounds! The good news? The Western Slope is filled with dynamic healers offering something different. For me, the Expo is like a playground. Anyone can jump in and experience amazing healing techniques firsthand! There are other offerings and products as well - like lotions, soaps, makeup…Who knows what you might discover! The Collective is ever-evolving. For me personally, it’s a space to show up, connect with folks, hear a bit about what they are doing, and maybe even learn something new. I enjoy the casual nature of the gatherings. And being there to support the bigger picture which for me is growing awareness in the region that there are alternative ways of being with whole-body health,” added Healing Collective member Michele Follis of YourNotWrong and Access Consciousness.
About the Healing Collective of Western Colorado
The Healing Collective of Western Colorado provides education on alternative healing and wellness options to the local community through expos, classes, demonstrations, and speaking events.
Media Contact:
Carey Monkou
Healing Collective of Western Colorado
healingcollectiveco@gmail.com
The Healing Collective of Western Colorado was formed because of a recognized need in the Western Slope to educate the public on new ways of healing. Starting with just an idea in 2021 while our world was still recovering from COVID, the expo launched at the Montrose Recreation Center welcoming over 200 individuals and introducing them to over 35 different ways to stay healthy and heal. Thirty free workshop classes were offered on topics such as mindfulness, Tai Chi, and Sound Healing to introduce novel concepts on healing the body, mind, and spirit.
The work continues with the Healing Collective of Western Colorado through monthly meetings bringing alternative healers together to support one another in their personal and business needs and promote one another’s work throughout the community. We also offer volunteer opportunities for the community. The organization is actively seeking new healing practitioners, sponsors, volunteers, and board members.
“All of us involved in this organization have experienced firsthand the powerful healing effects of alternative practices. We are passionate about educating the community on all of their healing options so that we can heal together. Last year’s expo proved the need and desire for this type of organization in the area. We are so excited to continue growing it to see where it takes us,” said Erin Easton, Executive Director of the Healing Collective of Western Colorado.
“The importance and passion in regards to the Collective is education, networking, and how together we can all help more people. People are becoming more curious about alternative care now as the scalpel and pharmaceutical model of medicine is not necessarily a cure. They are now realizing energy; Chi, Lifeforce, and Prana, play a huge role in being whole and healthy. Alternative energy and the modalities and frequencies that are used are infinite and the journey to finding the one that will harmonize the imbalances is a fascinating and wonderful experience.
"The network is important to facilitate the connection for people to the network of healers and options to find their greatest healing. The power in the network is to continue to educate everyone about the existence of these incredibly powerful tools that have been given to us,” said Leslie Schroer of Quantum Connections a member and board member.
“Alternative ways for whole-body health and wellness have been around for thousands of years and are growing by leaps and bounds! The good news? The Western Slope is filled with dynamic healers offering something different. For me, the Expo is like a playground. Anyone can jump in and experience amazing healing techniques firsthand! There are other offerings and products as well - like lotions, soaps, makeup…Who knows what you might discover! The Collective is ever-evolving. For me personally, it’s a space to show up, connect with folks, hear a bit about what they are doing, and maybe even learn something new. I enjoy the casual nature of the gatherings. And being there to support the bigger picture which for me is growing awareness in the region that there are alternative ways of being with whole-body health,” added Healing Collective member Michele Follis of YourNotWrong and Access Consciousness.
About the Healing Collective of Western Colorado
The Healing Collective of Western Colorado provides education on alternative healing and wellness options to the local community through expos, classes, demonstrations, and speaking events.
Media Contact:
Carey Monkou
Healing Collective of Western Colorado
healingcollectiveco@gmail.com
Contact
Healing Collective of Western ColoradoContact
Carey Monkou
(970) 835-9468
montrosewellnessexpo.com
Carey Monkou
(970) 835-9468
montrosewellnessexpo.com
Categories