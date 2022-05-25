HealthONE Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2022
Denver, CO, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, sponsored by Healthcare Plus Solutions Group. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 3 issue of MH.
"After the many stressors placed on the healthcare workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges," said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. "The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures."
“We are extraordinarily proud to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our colleagues. We are deeply focused on our colleagues’ development and also to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture which undoubtedly enables us to serve our patients and our communities.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
HealthONE will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 29 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.
For more information or questions on the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare recognition program or awards gala, please contact:
Perry Juliano
Director, Education and Events
perry.juliano@modernhealthcare.com
312.649.5459
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Contact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
