Two New Hanging Hardware Signage Structure Solutions from Testrite Visual
Hackensack, NJ, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual Products is pleased to announce two new ceiling hung visual displays.
Testrite is an elite manufacturer of visual display solutions for local and national retail brands and stores. Their team of designers, visual merchandisers, and engineers strive daily to look for new ways to make their retail visual display solutions even better. Over the last several months they have been focused on optimizing the already popular Halo Rails™. Now, Halo Rails™ are available in a new smaller size - introducing Mini Halo Rails™.
With Mini Halo Rails™, retailers have an even slimmer profile option to hang circular or long straight styrene and pole pocket fabric graphics from their ceilings. The narrow profile helps keep the focus on the graphics, not the hardware. Mini Halo Rails™ are made with the same popular adjustable bolt assembly as our full size system, and utilize the same graphic attachment methods. Mini Halo Rails™ also uses less material and is lighter weight.
Testrite is also excited to announce LIT Halos™, offering the opportunity to amplify these attractive stretch fabric structures with lighting. Customers can add High-Efficiency LED Torpedo lighting to Halos™ to really grab the attention of in-store consumers or for those at trade shows.
“At Testrite Visual, we believe that the best hardware does its job, holds up over time, and fades behind the graphic putting your message first,” says President Jeffrey Rubin. “Testrite remains committed to retail visual innovation and meeting the ever-changing demands of leading retailers and brands who want to stand out in a competitive market and believe in the importance of using exceptional hardware.”
Testrite Visual works with brands and retailers of all sizes. Testrite partners with many to be their in house source for prototypes and in store environmental visuals. With no or low minimums, shipping and logistics support for nationwide and global rollouts, and US Manufacturing, Testrite has a differentiated offering in the marketplace.
For more information about Halos™, Halo Rails™ and other hanging graphics hardware, visit www.testrite.com.
About
Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer focused on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment.
Contact
Testrite VisualContact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
