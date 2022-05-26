Fairview HK Limited – New Dedicated Team to Onboard International Clients
Fairview HK announces its latest initiative to assist its new international clients with their on-boarding process.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “We have experienced significant growth in our international client base over the last few years as Hong Kong’s IPO market has strengthened and mainland companies that would usually list in the US, look to stay closer to home,” said Sven Bergmann, Head of New Clients Division, “With this increase in demand from overseas clients, we have identified and adapted certain aspects of the on-boarding process which not only streamline the procedure, but also circumnavigate some of the bureaucracy that some clients have faced with their domestic advisors when looking to take advantage of investing on overseas markets.”
Fairview HK is currently accepting clients from multiple jurisdictions and its dedicated team of on-boarding specialists is there to guide its new clients to a successful entry into international or offshore investments they might not have previously thought attainable.
About Fairview HK Limited:
Fairview HK Limited is one of the foremost privately owned Asia-Pacific orientated, boutique wealth management firms in Hong Kong. As a wealth and investment planning company with a strong history of delivering a high level of client service, expert advice and outstanding investment performance, we offer our services to a selected group of families, family offices, institutions and fund managers.
