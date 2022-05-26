Loveforce International Releases a Song About Bananas and Cats and Gives Away True Stories
On Friday, May 27th, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by inRchild and giveaway a book in honor of the new single.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 27th, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by inRchild. The song is entitled Allergic but it has something to do with bananas and cats. In honor of the new Digital Music Single, Loveforce International will give away a book with true stories.
inRchild’s new Digital Music Single is about a guy who is allergic. He is also in love. The music is pop, slightly bubble gum Pop and the lyrics are campy. The goal of the song is to give the listener an enjoyable experience.
Loveforce International will giveaway the E-book version of True Stories by The Prophet of Life. The book consists of a series of short stories that seem odd but actually happened. The subjects of the stories include, a British law, an American holiday, public humiliation and a girl who doesn’t exist.
“Whether you want to have a fun time with allergies or find out about a girl who doesn’t exist, this labor day weekend will give it to you whether you are traveling or staying home and recuperating from your work week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, May 27th only, worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
