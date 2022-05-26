New York Round Midnight Orchestra at Woobar Kicks-Off Return of Samui Summer Jazz Festival
W Koh Samui’s Woobar, the island’s preferred lounge destination, sets the stage for international jazz headliners New York Round Midnight Orchestra performing on 7 June to kick-off the return of "Samui Summer Jazz Festival."
Koh Samui, Thailand, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Round Midnight is currently one of the hottest productions in the international jazz scene. The group is composed of musicians from the cream of Dutch jazz with performances inspired by renowned clubs around Broadway, New York, during the golden era of jazz.
Thai jazz celebrity, saxophone player Koh MrSaxman is the festival’s artistic director with an illustrious line-up including the Saskia Laroo Band, Paul van Kessel, Natalie Schaap, Alexander Beets Quintet, and Ben van den Dungen Quartet with vocalist Deborah Carter. Four talented home-grown groups from Thailand round up performers.
Started in 2008, "Samui Summer Jazz" returns after an eight-year hiatus and will run from 7-12 June 2022. A large delegation of international jazz artists will perform alongside local groups at some of the island’s top 5-star resorts and clubs over six fabulous nights. The festival is supported by the International Jazz Festival Alliance Foundation and Foundation JazzNL.
"Samui Summer Jazz 2022" is brought to you by SKAL International Koh Samui, sponsored by Imagine Samui and supported by the charitable foundation Sisters on Samui (SOS). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to SOS.
Visit the official festival page for more information on performers, shows, and venues: https://samuisummerjazz.com/
Price for New York Round Midnight Orchestra show at Woobar ranges from THB 1,250++ per person - up to THB 5,000++ for 2 inclusive of canapes and a bottle of selected beverage with four mixers included. Tickets are available on: https://bit.ly/SamuiSummerJazz22.
For accommodations, live it up and stay in a villa with private pool at W Koh Samui during the festival: https://bit.ly/WKohSamuiVillasSummerJazz22
The iconic Woobar at W Koh Samui features stunning panoramic views by day and impresses even more at sunset. High above the Gulf of Thailand, this iconic bar with an iconic view will keep you coming back for more. Evening vibe is easy chill to electric with daily DJ music from late afternoon until evening, innovative lighting, creative cocktails, and nibbles. This setting provides the perfect backdrop and stage for an evening of world-class jazz and entertainment remixed.
On Koh Samui Thailand’s most pristine beach, whose golden sands give way to the island’s most idyllic sunsets, W Koh Samui is the quintessential "island within an island" escape with 74 private pool villas and complete "stay and play" venues including Away Spa and Namu, the island’s ultimate Japanese dining experience. W Koh Samui delivers whatever you want, whenever you want it.
