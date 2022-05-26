Clariti Sees Rapid Adoption Among Software Businesses
Clariti “Workspace” proves to be the ultimate work hub for all team communication.
Hackensack, NJ, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Hackensack, New Jersey, announced that it is seeing an increased adoption of its unique Clariti “Workspaces” as a work hub, especially among software businesses and startups, resulting in reports of significant productivity gains.
Since its introduction of Workspaces, Clariti has seen a growing adoption among software businesses and startup community across the globe. Workspace is an intuitive way to create a work hub by topic, task, or project. Users find it extremely useful to have all their work-related data (emails, chats, calls, calendar event and files) in one simple web app organized in a Workspace. This has made Clariti Workspace the undisputed Work Hub to increase team productivity.
“People use Clariti for everything they do at work. Clariti users can interact with their team using quicker, synchronous communication technologies, like messaging and calls, while resorting to traditional asynchronous ways to connect with the outside world using emails. Users of Clariti can also plan their day with calendar events and store work files securely using Clariti’s built-in cloud storage or third-party integrations. Send emails, chat with coworkers, make calls, schedule calendar events, share documents – all from one app. Clariti categorizes everything by topic into Workspaces. Users see a time savings of up to 60% when working in Clariti Workspaces. In that sense, it gives users an easy way to keep their work organized without any additional effort while guaranteeing teams work 3X faster,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.
Some of the key benefits of Clariti Workspaces include:
- Reliance on email communication cut by 50%
- Response speed improvement by over 70%
- Reduce time spent searching for information by 40%
- 100% continuity retained with existing email system
Clariti is available to all users for free. All Clariti users can:
- Connect with partners using email (free robust built-in email client)
- Interact internally with messaging and calling (free built-in Clariti Messaging with voice calling & screen-sharing)
- Plan the workday using calendar (free built-in Clariti Calendar)
- Store work documents securely in the cloud (free built-in Clariti cloud drive)
Users can upgrade to cost-effective paid plans to access premium features, including:
- Unlimited team size
- Multiple email accounts
- Unlimited cloud storage
- Unlimited calling time
- Unlimited communication history
- AI-based data organization
- Third-party integrations
Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.
Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including HostingAdvice, Futurism, Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, and PCWorld among others.
About CCE Technologies:
CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Hackensack, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.
