Provaznik Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
New insurance agency specializes in commercial insurance options for its clients.
St. Louis, MO, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Provaznik Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.
Provaznik Insurance Agency was founded in 2014 by Scott Provaznik, who has 11 years of insurance industry experience. His agency specializes in personal and business insurance. Provaznik Insurance Agency is located at 10000 Watson Road.
“We joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance for the company culture, cutting-edge technology, and win-win approach,” said Provaznik. “Both my agency and clients will benefit greatly from this move as we are now able to hand select many different carriers. In the past we were limited to one carrier, and over the last 11 years we have learned that one size does not fit all of our clients’ needs.”
Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.
For more information about Provaznik Insurance Agency, call (314) 325-8806.
