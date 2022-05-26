DSP-Explorer Acquires Leading Oracle Applications Managed Services Provider, Claremont
Oracle Cloud and Database technology specialist DSP-Explorer has completed its 5th acquisition, the purchase of leading UK-based Oracle Applications Partner Claremont, materially extending its services capabilities. The acquisition builds on DSP’s “Oracle Anywhere” strategy enabling it to deliver a 360° Oracle services portfolio and form a comprehensive Oracle Partner service offering in Europe.
London, United Kingdom, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With offices in London, Nottingham and Leeds, DSP-Explorer is an enterprise database infrastructure and managed services specialist that has established a reputation as a trusted partner for companies that want to invest in Oracle, Microsoft, and indeed multi-cloud technologies.
Following funding and investment from YFM Equity Partners in 2018 and 2021, DSP has grown revenues from an initial £5m to an expected Group out-turn of £30m in 2022. The acquisition of Claremont reinforces DSP’s position as the UK’s most experienced Oracle Partner, and uniquely brings together DSP’s core Oracle Database technology and Cloud skillsets, with Claremont’s undoubted pedigree in the delivery of Oracle E-Business Suite and Private Cloud Hosting services. Notably DSP and Claremont were both mentioned as representative vendors in Gartner’s recent Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services.
Simon Goodenough, CEO of DSP Group explained, “DSP and Claremont already have several clients-in-common, so when the opportunity arose for us to work together as a combined business I was hugely excited. We share similar cultural values, especially those of responsiveness and customer success, and both want our businesses to be great places to work for our employees. Where DSP has traditionally been known for its strength in core database and cloud infrastructure, they have been successful in building a first-class Oracle application management business. In an industry where both skills and experience are in high demand, this merger allows us to offer a wider variety of complementary services to our customers, whether they are on a journey to the cloud or in the cloud, and whether that have on-premise application workloads, or hybrid models.
Founded in 2004 and with offices in Guildford and Newcastle, Claremont is a leading Oracle Managed Services Provider. They are best known in the marketplace for the provision of first-class Oracle E-Business managed services, their unique infrastructure cloud offering Claremont CloudTM, and the delivery of business-critical Oracle E-Business migration and upgrade projects. Like DSP, Claremont has always had customer experience high on the agenda, enjoying consistently high customer satisfaction ratings and with the enviable track record of having never lost a managed services customer to a competitor. An “Investors In People” Platinum accredited organisation, Claremont is widely recognised as a leading employer in the sector, having also won numerous HR awards in recent years.
Mark Vivian, CEO of Claremont, who joins the board of the DSP Group, said, “As a provider of complementary services in the Oracle marketplace, DSP-Explorer is a known quantity to Claremont, and a well-respected Oracle partner. I am very excited about the fusion of the Claremont and DSP businesses, combining our applications and technology strengths together with a comprehensive multi-cloud services portfolio. The breadth of our combined service offering, along with our shared delivery excellence ethos, will enable us to deliver an even more compelling proposition to customers. I’m looking forward to working with Simon and the team. I think that this corporate union presents a really invigorating opportunity for the Claremont team as we join forces with our new DSP colleagues to help to shape and grow the combined business going forwards.”
Simon Goodenough adds, “Whilst this acquisition hugely broadens our Oracle portfolio, and takes our client base to well over 500, it also gives us greater opportunities to increase our share of the other fast-growing markets that we address through our Any Database | Any Cloud proposition, both here in the UK and globally. I already know a number of the Claremont team and it’s going to be a real privilege to start working with them, and indeed learning from them, as we look to grow our mutual business.”
