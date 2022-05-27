Alex Parra's Latest LP AFTERTHOUGHT
Ales Parra self-releases LP, AFTERTHOUGHT.
Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG would like to announce that Los Angeles recording artist, composer and producer Alex Parra will be globally self-releasing his latest LP AFTERTHOUGHT, on June 10, 2022. In a nine song full-length album, Alex fearlessly ventures into vulnerable areas clearly articulated without any limitations. It is the first time Alex has chosen to put his own vocals on top of his productions, thereby owning the full artistic process from idea to sound. In true artist form, Alex has chosen to emotionally bare it all, granting his audience full insight on how he is dealing with recent losses and letting go of long-held beliefs about himself. At 20 years old, Alex now finds himself mature enough to set aside any inhibition and demonstrates that he has learned the lesson of acceptance. The result is AFTERTHOUGHT, a cathartic venture with contrasting highs and lows, where he invites the listener to join his experience and take away what they want from it. Alex Parra's AFTERTHOUGHT LP will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TikTok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, among others.
About Alex Parra:
Alex Parra is an electronic dance music recording artist, composer and producer. He was born in Los Angeles and raised in the eastside neighborhood of El Sereno. At the age of 14, Alex gradually ventured into exploring his creative side and composed music, known as EDM. Composing based on his ideas, real life emotions and creativity exploration, Alex drew from a variety of influences. He was primarily influenced by Martin Garrix's "big room house" style, which is very apparent in his early music. He was also influenced by a lot of contemporary trap, hip hop and house artists, contributing to his later sounds.
Alex released his first EP "My Life" on SoundCloud and Spotify, which is very sound focused. This would be the commencement of a very impressive, bold and voluminous discography by age 20, which he would take to the major global platforms via distribution. Alex's latest LP AFTERTHOUGHT is a deeply personal journey that starts minimal, then on to intense emotions, then back full circle to a soft lull.
Contact:
Media Relations
Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG
(213)394-5673
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
