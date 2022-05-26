Protect Documents with Offline/Online Activation on Mac, Windows or Android
DocProtect 8 is a major redesign of the document protection and licensing software. PDF, HTML, Video, Audio and image files can be wrapped into a macOS or Windows App with offline or online activation.
Henderson, NV, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Excel Software announced DocProtect 8, a major redesign of the document protection and licensing software. Multiple document types can be wrapped into a licensed macOS or Windows application. HTML content can be used to generate an Android application delivered as an unprotected or licensed APK file. DocProtect 8 adds new document types, licensing options, a multiple document Contents panel and Splash screen. DocProtect 8 streamlines the runtime requirements of the target computer.
DocProtect supports PDF, HTML, Video and Audio files using multiple formats. Files can be embedded within the licensed application for offline viewing or streamed from a hidden website location to reduce download time and allow content updates on the server. The generated application can present a single document or a Contents panel for navigating between a collection of files. Protect computer training courses, research reports, confidential information, reference guides, repair manuals, demonstration videos, games and eBooks.
A collection of HTML5 files, scripts, CSS and images can be compiled into an application file. Source files and URLs are hidden from the user. On macOS, modern HTML viewer technology is built into the App. On Windows, the MS Edge Runtime or a Viewer executable can be included with your EXE for optimal performance and support of the latest HTML technologies.
DocProtect can apply a simple product license with offline activation. Use DocProtect with an activation server for online Serial Number activation. Get a Safe Activation account or self-host Desktop License Server on your own Linux or Windows web server. DocProtect generated applications can be licensed with USB dongles generated with MakeDongle.
DocProtect can be combined with QuickLicense to support additional licensing options. Create time or use limited Trials, Products, Try/Buy licenses or Subscriptions. Add advanced licensing features like the ability to securily move a license between computers, suspend a desktop license from the server or customize the language or text of all user visible runtime text strings. The same license can be assigned to multiple applications running on macOS or Windows.
Android APK files require no programming, just an extra build step using Android Studio. APK files can be freely distributed or require online Serial Number activation. To add time-limited Trial, Product, Try/Buy or Subscription licensing to APK files, use Safe Activation Service 3 or host Cloud License Server on your own Linux or Windows server.
Generated applications are compatible with all macOS 10.13 or later (64-bit Intel, 64-bit ARM or Universal) computers. For Windows, generate a 32-bit or 64-bit EXE that runs on Windows 7 to 11. Apply a custom icon, splash screen or code sign the generated application during the build process. The developer can organize, clone or batch build hundreds of protected documents with custom window size, maximize or resize options.
DocProtect is $495 for a Single User License on either Windows 7 to 11 or Mac OS X 10.13 or later. DocProtect running on either Mac or Windows can generate Android applications. DocProtect includes royalty-free runtime distribution rights for unlimited documents or licenses. Visit the company web site for demonstration videos and detailed information.
Excel Software
Ph: (702) 445-7645
Web: www.excelsoftware.com
Email: info@excelsoftware.com
Contact
Harold Halbleib
