Monster Self Storage is Open for Business in Valdosta, GA
Grand Opening BBQ Celebration & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Are Set for June 2.
Valdosta, GA, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Valdosta, GA now has its own Monster Self Storage facility, conveniently located at 3833 Inner Perimeter Road, fewer than 5 miles from Valdosta State University. This location offers both climate and non-climate controlled storage units, boat & RV storage, and Amazon package drop off and delivery in coordination with the Amazon Hub Center.
A.L. Adams Construction Company completed construction of this facility in March 2022. Monster Self Storage will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce at 1:30 P.M. on site on Thursday, June 2nd to commemorate this special occasion. The celebration will feature a free outdoor picnic including hot dogs and raffle for a 42” flat screen TV. All are encouraged to attend this free community event.
Adams Property Group manages a portfolio of almost 2 million square feet of self-storage properties, including Monster Self Storage locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, and Your Storage Units locations in South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Another Monster Self Storage location opened its doors this month in Statesboro, GA.
In addition, Adams Property Group also owns approximately one million square feet of retail and flex space in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Its non-storage investment portfolio is comprised of grocery-anchored retail, non-anchored retail, business parks, and light-industrial facilities.
A.L. Adams Construction Company is an affiliate of Adams Property Group, LLC and is based in Greenwood, SC. Operating with the mission of delivering high-quality, cost-effective construction services, on schedule and with the best service in the industry. A.L. Adams Construction Company engages with clients as a general contractor in retail, self-storage and industrial projects throughout the southern United States.
Founded in 2008 and based in Charleston, SC, Adams Property Group is committed to excellence in all aspects of commercial real estate. The company continues to support the tenants and communities they serve through innovative operating experience, efficiency, and solid relationships. For more information, visit adamspropgroup.com
For media inquiries, please contact Diana Anderson at danderson@adamspropgroup.com.
Contact
Diana Anderson
