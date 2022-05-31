Golden Quill Press Announces Publication of Author, F. Barish-Stern’s Book About Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s
Dementia and Alzheimer's are a leading cause of death, but most pet parents don't know their dogs can get this disease... after 9 dogs, neither did F. Barish-Stern, but with this book she hopes to make pet parents aware of this horrible disease.
Buchanan, VA, May 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Shamrock’s Story" by F. Barish-Stern
On May 18, 2022, for its 24th Anniversary, Golden Quill Press announced the publication of “Shamrock’s Story from Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s."
Dogs get the same diseases people do, including dementia and Alzheimer’s, which is now a leading cause of death in humans, according to the National Institute on Aging Alzheimer's Disease Fact Sheet | National Institute on Aging
F. Barish-Stern wrote this book to help pet parents understand what she didn’t... even after raising 9 dogs some who lived into their 20’s; this is a disease any dog can get.
A writer for over 30 years, she used her journalism background to interview over 50 veterinarians, Alzheimer’s specialists, researchers and best-selling authors to learn about this disease.
In “Shamrock’s Story,” Barish-Stern weaves her dog’s journey through the stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s with the insightful advice of these experts.
The result is a book that is a “Must Read” for any pet parent, and dog lover. Whether for a puppy or senior dog this book focuses on the Power of 3: Prevention is Key, Recognition of Signs and Early Treatments.
Barish-Stern’s mission is to help pet parents understand this disease and hopefully never go through what Shamrock has. The how, is by being Aware and Prepared if dementia and Alzheimer’s ever come knocking at your dog’s door.
She is the author of numerous books, award winning stories and journalistic articles. Over the years she has also taught writing and edited books for many other authors.
Barish-Stern writes in many genres, including Sci-Fi/Fantasy - "Code 47 to BREV Force, a Trilogy,” Non-Fiction - Writing book, "How To Write You Book" Historical Non-Fiction, Tell it to the Future, and a Poetic Look at Life, "New Horizons."
Now with "Shamrock's Story From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia and Alzheimer's," she has combined her personal life experience and love of dogs with her journalistic writing to bring forth a book that is a beautiful story of one dog's journey in life and a hope for other dog's and pet parents.
To learn more about "Shamrock's Story" and F. Barish-Stern visit Golden Quill Press - also available on Amazon.
