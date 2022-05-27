SmartTOP Add-on Convertible Top Control for BMW 4 Series Convertible Now Available

As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is available for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible (G23). It enables, among other things, One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. In addition, the opening and closing of the convertible top is enabled from a distance using the original vehicle key.