HCPL Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner
HCPL was named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award in the Web Achievement Category for the Hospitality and Leisure industry in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® 4/28/2022.
Wimberley, TX, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HCPL Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®
HCPL was named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award in the Web Achievement Category for the Hospitality and Leisure industry in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. HCPL was nominated in the Web Achievement Category for the Hospitality and Leisure industry. This recognition sets HCPL apart from local hospitality provers and adds national credibility and innovative methodologies to the industry.
HCPL launched an AI tool to drive pricing and revenue for participating properties rose by more than 27%. This revenue was a combination booking volume changes during off-peak times and higher booking bookings during peak times at premium rates. HCPL worked directly with search companies to drive costs/click to nearly half the competition. Additionally, efforts in SEO and social media drove no-cost search results up 12 p.p., incremental traffic up 27% and page views up 57%, year-over-year.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. One judge commented, “Impressive set of improvements and growth metrics. The website has a great user experience, and great to see that the technology investments are saving money for customers and users. Clearly HCPL is succeeding in a competitive market.”
In fact, these efforts lead to a separate vacation rental property acquisition site at the beginning of 2021 to support the sales team. More than 6,000 visitors in 2021 used the site to determine if HCPL was a good fit to list their vacation rental. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About HCPL
Founded in 2002 as a "retirement project," HCPL has been focusing on the details and with an eye toward creating an exceptional experience for guests for 20 years. With the success of Hill Country B&B and leveraging expertise learned, additional properties came onboard. Quickly, the "retirement project" became a larger endeavor.
By 2015, HCPL managed 125 vacation rental properties in the Texas Hill Country. The rapid organic growth and the increasing maturity of the Vacation Rental Industry demanded significant technological changes to provide the best service for guests and property owners. The founders passed the baton to their daughter and son-in-law, who both have extensive leadership experience in larger award-winning companies.
By bringing in a fresh perspective and knowledge, HCPL has transitioned to be a cutting-edge, Vacation Rental Management company harnessing industry-leading technology advancements. At the same time, HCPL maintains the personal touch that made the brand successful from the start.
The personalized service for both guests and homeowners has been a hallmark of the HCPL. We are proud to continue to represent some of the most iconic vacation homes in the region as well as continue to work with homeowners that have been with us from the very beginning.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
April Anderson
512.847.7460
www.hillcountrypremier.com/
