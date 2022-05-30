Unleashed Performance Launches Informed Sport Certified Sports Nutrition Range
Globally recognised certification provides added quality and purity assurance across a premium and core range of sports nutrition products.
Reading, United Kingdom, May 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Unleashed Performance, a specialist health and fitness startup, today announced that they have obtained Informed Sport certification on their Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate, Plant Protein, and Electrolyte+ ranges.
“We are extremely excited to announce our Informed Sport certification across our most popular ranges. Our products already undergo rigorous testing and quality control but this certification adds another level to the quality assurance of our premium sports nutrition products,” says co-founder and head coach James Parker.
The Informed Sport certifications come at an exciting time for Unleashed Performance and the sports nutrition sector. According to a 2019 report published by Mordor Intelligence, Europe’s sports nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2020-2024.
James continued, “This is a significant accomplishment for Unleashed Performance as the Informed Sports certification gives elite and amateur athletes access to our range of premium sports nutrition without having to worry about the ramifications of the presence of banned substances in their supplements.”
The next stage of growth for Unleashed Performance includes the opening of a second fitness centre in central Reading and further innovation within their performance wear & sports nutrition ranges.
About Unleashed Performance:
Unleashed Performance is a specialist provider of fitness-related products and services, each of which has been designed in the gym by athletes for athletes of all fitness abilities. The state-of-the-art fitness centres operate a results-driven training model to ensure members achieve the results they want fast and within a welcoming environment. The nutrition products provide the fuel to ensure these goals are met quickly, and the performance wear range ensures you can train for longer whilst looking great.
Headquartered in Reading, Unleashed Performance has an ambitious goal to become one of the fastest-growing fitness companies in the UK. Unleashed Performance is the proud sponsor of the Reading Half Marathon.
What is Informed Sport?
Informed-Sport is a voluntary quality assurance programme for sports nutrition products, suppliers to the sports nutrition industry, and supplement manufacturing facilities. The programme certifies that all nutritional supplements and/or ingredients that bear the Informed Sport logo have been tested for banned substances by the world-class sports anti-doping lab, LGC.
Through its rigorous testing process, Informed Sport can identify which supplements are safer for athletes to use. To provide the highest level of assurance for athletes, products undergo rigorous testing using ISO 17025 accredited methods.
Contact
Shevy du Toit
07368314544
www.unleashedperformance.co.uk
