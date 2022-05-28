How to Build a QA Dream Team? Discuss It at a1qa’s Online Roundtable.
a1qa’s specialists are organizing the third online roundtable in 2022, focusing on the best practices for composing a QA dream team.
Lakewood, CO, May 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The time for a1qa’s June online roundtable has come. On the 7th at 5 PM GMT+1, a1qa’s team — Kate Bazyleva, Head of pre-sales, and Valena Volkova, Marketing events lead/Relationship management — are hosting the discussion “QA dream team: how to make it happen?” to help the participants talk about building a QA team with ease and confidence.
What will attendees discuss this time?
1. Benefits of working remotely and the importance of location when onboarding team members.
2. Adopting cross-functional (T-shaped) and specialized (I-shaped) teams: which one, when, and why is better.
3. Shaping the profile of a QA director: motivator or supervisor? Managerial or technical skills?
Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, shared his opinion: “Properly configured QA processes, a wisely selected QA team, and carefully cultivated leadership helps companies boost development capabilities within agile ecosystems, accelerate productivity, and decrease operational expenditure. And these benefits are of paramount importance when it comes to mitigating negative implications of the pandemic and adjusting to the ‘next normal’ era.”
About a1qa
Being a pure-play QA provider for 19+ years, a1qa has completed 1,500+ projects while providing clients with comprehensive QA support. This helps bring business and operational benefits for customers, such as accelerated velocity, mitigated risks, decreased operational costs, etc. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
