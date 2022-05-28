Open-Source Data Discovery and Observability Platform Introduces New Entities for More Efficient Handling of Metadata
Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, today announced the release of its First Open-Source Data Discovery (ODD) and Observability Platform v0.5. The release comes with crucial updates of entities for handling and managing metadata, and enhancements to the platform’s performance, stability, and usability.
Palo Alto, CA, May 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The ODD Platform is an open-source data discovery and observability tool for data-driven enterprises that are looking to democratize their data. Designed to overcome the limitations of conventional data catalogs, ODD helps standardize data collection, improves compatibility of different catalogs, expands data lineage capabilities, and enhances data quality and observability.
ODD Platform v0.5 adds new features to the mix:
Domains — a new entity that enables and makes it easier for users to logically group their entities
Terms and Dictionary — two new entities for providing additional context to metadata. The entities help users to create terms, assign owners and namespaces, and provide necessary descriptions, to easily create a comprehensive dictionary describing data.
Custom OAuth login page — applied if there are two or more OAuth providers registered in the system
Some of the platform’s API entities were rewritten from scratch, to enable users to take advantage of a fully reactive approach. They also added R2DBC jOOQ support. The enhancements were completed as a part of reactive refactoring procedures, to improve stabilization. The Provectus team will continue to integrate a soft-delete approach in future releases.
As usual, this release includes bug fixes and maintenance work that further advance the performance, reliability, and usability of the ODD Platform.
“Today, data scientists and data and ML engineers expend too many resources on the discovery and validation of datasets,” says German Osin, Chief Product Owner of the ODD Platform. “Our vision for Open Data Discovery Platform is simple: we want to build an open-source, open-standard solution for solving most data problems, to lower the costs of building and maintaining data products for enterprises of all sizes.”
The First Open-Source Data Discovery (ODD) and Observability Platform is a work in progress. We invite the data community to contribute to the project, to help us realize our vision.
Resources
Looking to find out more about the platform? Kindly visit the project’s page on GitHub to start contributing, or visit our website to learn more.
To explore our vision for data catalogs and data discovery services, check out our Open Data Discovery blog on Medium.
About Provectus
Provectus is an Artificial Intelligence consultancy and solutions provider, helping companies in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Internet businesses achieve their objectives through AI. Provectus is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit provectus.com.
Resources
Contact
ProvectusContact
Iryna Ryslyayeva
+35797866587
provectus.com
