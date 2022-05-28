Realtor Rae Anna Conforti of RE/MAX Alliance Group Sells Odessa, Florida, Home for Record Price in 18 Days
Tampa, FL, May 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Listing agent Rae Anna Conforti of RE/MAX Alliance Group has sold a one-acre property in Odessa, Florida, for $2.6 million, a record per-square-foot price for the Magnolia Farms community. The property was on the market for only 18 days and sold for the full asking price.
Located at 19122 Magnolia Farms Lane, the property includes a two-story, four-bedroom, four-bath main house; one-bedroom guest house; saltwater heated pool and spa; four-car garage with electric vehicle charger; and additional two-car detached garage.
The property has 6,077 square feet of heated space and a total of 8,871 square feet under roof, set in a landscape of grand oaks. The guest house off the pool has 900 square feet.
“The sellers hand-selected the lot and had the home custom-built by Adobe Homes in 2018,” said Conforti. “An interior designer helped with the home’s interior design. The buyers are relocating back to the Tampa area and were aware of the builder’s quality workmanship, but didn’t want to build from scratch.”
The French-inspired two-story manor-style home boasts luxury features such as artisan hand-scraped birch chestnut wood flooring throughout the first floor, quartz countertops, a gourmet kitchen, home-automation system, and a brick-paver entertainment deck featuring an outdoor fireplace, outdoor kitchen and gazebo.
Conforti is a 20-year real estate veteran, social media expert, and author of the Tampa Real Estate Insider blog. She grew up in the Tampa Bay area, offering buyers and sellers extensive local knowledge and unparalleled real estate market expertise. Conforti is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group South Tampa office at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue, and can be reached at (813) 784-7744 or info@thetamparealestateinsider.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
