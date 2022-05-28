Tennessee United for Human Rights Spreads Awareness During Summer 2022
2021 was an interesting year that showed resilience and innovation to keep activities moving forward. Tennessee United for Human Rights was able to continue carrying out the work of the international organization United for Human Rights in the Southeast United States.
Nashville, TN, May 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) was formed as a non-profit public benefit corporation in 2015 to educate Tennesseans on the basic principles and foundations of human rights. Seven years later, in 2022, the organization has taken great strides to provide help to people of all ages so they may understand their basic human rights.
The group is transitioning back to in-person meetings and events following two years of virtual and online programs. TnUHR plans to host events for International Religious Freedom Day, Peace Day, and Human Rights Day. Throughout summer, there will be information disseminated on human rights to help children and adults alike understand their rights and freedoms.
“The time for true human rights education is now,” says Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights, “we’ve come far over the past few years but there is still more work to be done so that each and every person has a voice and human rights can be a reality for all.”
Last year, TnUHR was a co-organizer for the annual Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day, a spectacular event that showcased human rights leaders for their work and uplifted others. In December of 2021, the event was fully held online on Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook where it can still be viewed: https://www.facebook.com/tennesseehumanrights/videos/467270061485535.
Information is available free of charge at humanrights.com and tnuhr.org.
TnUHR is the local chapter of United for Human Rights (UHR), an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators, and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind. United for Human Rights was founded on the Declaration’s 60th anniversary, in the face of continued worldwide abuses which violate the spirit, intent, and Articles of this charter of all human rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. For more information about United for Human Rights, go to humanrights.com. For more information on the Tennessee chapter, visit tnuhr.org.
The group is transitioning back to in-person meetings and events following two years of virtual and online programs. TnUHR plans to host events for International Religious Freedom Day, Peace Day, and Human Rights Day. Throughout summer, there will be information disseminated on human rights to help children and adults alike understand their rights and freedoms.
“The time for true human rights education is now,” says Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights, “we’ve come far over the past few years but there is still more work to be done so that each and every person has a voice and human rights can be a reality for all.”
Last year, TnUHR was a co-organizer for the annual Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day, a spectacular event that showcased human rights leaders for their work and uplifted others. In December of 2021, the event was fully held online on Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook where it can still be viewed: https://www.facebook.com/tennesseehumanrights/videos/467270061485535.
Information is available free of charge at humanrights.com and tnuhr.org.
TnUHR is the local chapter of United for Human Rights (UHR), an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators, and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind. United for Human Rights was founded on the Declaration’s 60th anniversary, in the face of continued worldwide abuses which violate the spirit, intent, and Articles of this charter of all human rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. For more information about United for Human Rights, go to humanrights.com. For more information on the Tennessee chapter, visit tnuhr.org.
Contact
Tennessee United for Human RightsContact
Joshua Harding
615-784-8847
www.nashvillehumanrights.org
Joshua Harding
615-784-8847
www.nashvillehumanrights.org
Categories