Son of Husson University’s Founder Passes Away
Paul Husson passed away on May 5, 2022. Completely devoted to Husson University, the educational institution founded by his father Chesley, Paul spent most of his professional career helping students achieve academic success at the University.
Bangor, ME, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University announced today that long-time colleague and friend, Paul Husson passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The University extends its heartfelt condolences to everyone who worked with Paul professionally as well as his family.
Paul was completely devoted to Husson University, the educational institution founded by his father Chesley. He spent nearly his entire working career helping students come to the University and achieve academic success.
“As the son of our founder, Paul was an important tie to our University’s history. Everyone who knew him will miss him dearly,” said Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University. “He did a wonderful job of maintaining close relationships with all of our graduates, especially our international alumni. We have already received a number of heartfelt expressions of condolence from some of the students whose lives he touched.”
One of the international graduates is Motohiko Kimura from Japan. Reflecting on Paul’s passing, Kimura wrote: “Paul Husson was my special friend, a big brother, my father figure in America, and my college and real life mentor. He helped make my college experience easier. As a result, I was able to enjoy more success at Husson and subsequently in the real world. I’m grateful for how he was always there for me. Paul always embraced Husson’s international students with open arms.”
Those who wish to celebrate Paul’s life in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Paul and Judith Husson International Scholarship Fund, c/o Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, ME 04401. For more information, contact Lisa Frazell, executive director of development at Husson University. Her email is FrazellL@husson.edu and her phone number is 207.992.1939.
