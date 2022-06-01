Son of Husson University’s Founder Passes Away

Paul Husson passed away on May 5, 2022. Completely devoted to Husson University, the educational institution founded by his father Chesley, Paul spent most of his professional career helping students achieve academic success at the University. Gifts to the Paul and Judith Husson International Scholarship Fund, c/o Husson University will honor his memory. For more information, contact Lisa Frazell, executive director of development at Husson University. Her email is FrazellL@husson.edu.