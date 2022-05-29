Systweak Software Releases New Updates for Disk Clean Pro on Mac
The revamped app now comes with a brand new interface and faster scanning.
Jaipur, India, May 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a reputable name in the software industry has added a range of useful updates in the latest version of their disk cleaning app for Mac – Disk Clean Pro. With their latest edition, comes a faster scan engine and an all-new user-friendly interface in a new and bigger dimension. The current version of Disk Clean Pro is compatible with the new macOS Monterey (version 12).
Listed below are some features of Disk Clean Pro:
● Junk and log cleaner to clean redundant data and log files.
● Partial downloads remover to remove incomplete downloads.
● Optimize space by getting rid of old downloads, duplicates, and large files.
● Misc. cleaning to clean files from old backups, trash, and mail downloads.
● Improved new user-friendly interface in new and bigger view.
● Improved compatibility with the latest macOS 12 (Monterey).
● Faster scan engine.
The CEO & Founder of Systweak Software, Mr. Shrishail Rana, said, “Getting rid of Mac junk in any form is very crucial for productivity. Disk Clean Pro has always helped users do just that and with the latest versions, we have tried to make this experience even more fun. Moreover, you can now reap the benefits of Disk Clean Pro and recover precious disk space on the latest macOS Monterey.”
Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software, further added, “We have created Disk Clean Pro keeping in mind the importance of storage space on Mac for users. The application makes it easy for users to keep the Mac clutter-free by removing unnecessary junk, redundant files, and everything else that’s clogging their Mac’s hard drive space. Moreover, with the latest update, we have revamped the user interface and have made it bigger and more user-friendly. Not just that, the application is macOS 12 compatible.”
For more information, please visit the official Apple App Store Page: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/disk-clean-pro/id1028314558?ls=1&mt=12
About the company: Systweak Software, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
