Community Leader John Rohman Receives Chesley H. Husson, Sr. Award from Husson University

Husson University presented the Chesley H. Husson, Sr. Award to John Rohman, the former chief executive officer of WBRC, mayor of Bangor and current chair of the University’s Board of Trustees. This award is presented annually to an individual who shares the qualities of Husson’s founder, Chesley H. Husson, Sr. It recognizes outstanding service to both the University and the greater community.