Community Leader John Rohman Receives Chesley H. Husson, Sr. Award from Husson University
Husson University presented the Chesley H. Husson, Sr. Award to John Rohman, the former chief executive officer of WBRC, mayor of Bangor and current chair of the University’s Board of Trustees. This award is presented annually to an individual who shares the qualities of Husson’s founder, Chesley H. Husson, Sr. It recognizes outstanding service to both the University and the greater community.
Bangor, ME, May 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- At Husson’s recent graduate student hooding ceremony, the University presented the Chesley H. Husson, Sr. Award to John Rohman, the former chief executive officer of WBRC, mayor of Bangor and current chair of the University’s Board of Trustees. This award is presented annually to an individual who shares the qualities of Husson’s founder, Chesley H. Husson, Sr. It recognizes outstanding service to both the University and the greater community.
“John epitomizes our core values of character and humility,” said Dr. Robert A. Clark, president of Husson University. “He has been instrumental in making a difference at Husson. With a passion for the arts and strong business acumen, John has consistently contributed to the success of WBRC, our University, the local community and our state.”
The presentation of this award was part of Husson University’s annual hooding ceremony. The ceremony recognized scholars and professionals who earned their master’s and doctoral degrees from Husson in 2022. The university estimates that 1,000 – 1,200 people were in attendance for the award presentation and hooding ceremony.
More about Chesley H. Husson, Sr. and this Award
Chesley H. Husson, Sr. was the founder of Husson College, one of the University’s predecessor institutions. He believed in academic integrity, hands-on education and community service. His philosophy of combining education and real-world business experience in the classroom continues to be an important academic focus at today’s Husson University.
First presented in 2001, some of the people who have received this award include:
· Susan Collins, United States Senator
· Jeannine Gutman, Editor, Portland Press Herald
· Takfumi Kimura, Education Leader, Japan
· Phil Harriman, former State Senator, Community Volunteer
· Michael Brennan, Chief of Police, Portland
· Charles Miller, Attorney, Community Volunteer
· Steve Rowe, Former Attorney General, State of Maine
· Bill Green, Television Personality, Writer and Environmental Champion
· Mike Sanphy, Mayor of Westbrook
· Edward O. Darling, Owner, Downeast Toyota
· Dr. Teresa Willett Steele, Professor Emerita
· Dewey Martin, Professor Emeritus
More about Husson University:
For 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. Visit Husson.edu.
Contact
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
