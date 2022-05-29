Remembering Olympia at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, May 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Remembering Olympia is a tribute and a celebration of the life and career of the late Olympia Dukakis created in her loving memory by her brother Apollo. Consisting of a one-act play chronicling their turbulent, but close relationship, the evening also salutes her films, stage work and family and friends through a montage of film clips and photos. The brother and sister will be performed by Kandis Chappell and Apollo Dukakis. The evening concludes with a Q&A with the audience.
Remembering Olympia will be performed on June 13, 2022 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at our website or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.
Remembering Olympia will be performed on June 13, 2022 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at our website or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories