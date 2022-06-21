Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Repertory Theatre NCRT
Solana Beach, CA, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tuesday Night Comics comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc.... Rated R.
Line-up includes:
MCL - HOST
Tony Calabrese - Headliner
James Hancock- Feature
Brendan Jay – Opening Act
Ash Foster - Musical Act
Tuesday Night Comics will occur on June 28, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit our website to purchase seats.
Contact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
