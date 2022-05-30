Loveforce International Announces Its June 2022 Digital Music Single Releases
Loveforce International announces its June Digital Music Singles releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its Digital Music Single releases for June 2022. There will be ten Digital Music Single releases. The releases will include nine new digital Music Singles and one re-release under Loveforce International’s Old School Music by Old School Artists release program.
The Digital Music Singles will be released on every Friday in June, including June 3, June 10, June 17 and June 24. The Digital Music Singles will be by eight different recording artists. The release will be in many different musical genres including Soul, R&B, Blues-Rock, Hard Rock, Country, Pop-Instrumental and World (Reggae-Ska). Several of the singles will have danceable beats.
“We are proud of the variety and diversity of the music we are releasing this month,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
Loveforce International’s June Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
