New Yorker Electronics Announces Sumida’s Upgrade to Popular Power Inductor Series
New Power Inductor has Increased Inductances, Saturation Current and DCR Values vs. Previous Model
Northvale, NJ, May 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its distribution of the new Sumida CDRH12D78E/LD Power Inductor. This new model is an upgrade to the CDRH127/LD and is more cost effective despite an increased capacity. The magnetically shielded power inductor is ideal for DC/DC converters such as a Buck-Boost, a single-ended primary-inductor converter (SEPIC) and Zeta for non-automotive applications – all of which can deliver a voltage either below or above the regulated output voltage.
The new CDRH12D78E/LD Sumida Power Inductor has twenty-three possible variations with differing inductances, saturation currents and DCR. Inductance values from 1.00uH through 1000uH are higher than the prior model, which also registers an increased DCR that ranges from 6.50 to 1500mW. The saturation current (Isat) is 20A max. (typ.) for the lowest inductance model and drops to 0.85 for the highest inductance value.
The new CDRH has an increased temperature range while maintaining a small footprint. The increased temperature range is from -40°C to 105°C, including the coil’s self-temperature rise. The temperature rise current (Irms) is available in ranges from 14.2A to as low as 0.82 with the 1000uH model. The small 12.5 mm × 12.8 mm × 8.0mm packaging is only 3.9 grams and is available at 500 pieces per reel.
Features & Benefits:
· Magnetically shielded
· 12.5mm L × 12.8mm W × 8.0mm H
· Product weight: 3.9g
· Moisture Sensitivity Level: 1
Applications
· DC/DC converter such as: Buck/Boost, SEPIC, Zeta
· Any Non-Automotive Application
As a franchised distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Sumida Power Inductors & RF Inductors, Power Transformers, Signal Magnetics, EMC Coils, Sensors and Actuators, Automotive modules, Magnetic materials, Ceramics, EMS and Flexible Connections and components for medical equipment.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
The new CDRH12D78E/LD Sumida Power Inductor has twenty-three possible variations with differing inductances, saturation currents and DCR. Inductance values from 1.00uH through 1000uH are higher than the prior model, which also registers an increased DCR that ranges from 6.50 to 1500mW. The saturation current (Isat) is 20A max. (typ.) for the lowest inductance model and drops to 0.85 for the highest inductance value.
The new CDRH has an increased temperature range while maintaining a small footprint. The increased temperature range is from -40°C to 105°C, including the coil’s self-temperature rise. The temperature rise current (Irms) is available in ranges from 14.2A to as low as 0.82 with the 1000uH model. The small 12.5 mm × 12.8 mm × 8.0mm packaging is only 3.9 grams and is available at 500 pieces per reel.
Features & Benefits:
· Magnetically shielded
· 12.5mm L × 12.8mm W × 8.0mm H
· Product weight: 3.9g
· Moisture Sensitivity Level: 1
Applications
· DC/DC converter such as: Buck/Boost, SEPIC, Zeta
· Any Non-Automotive Application
As a franchised distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Sumida Power Inductors & RF Inductors, Power Transformers, Signal Magnetics, EMC Coils, Sensors and Actuators, Automotive modules, Magnetic materials, Ceramics, EMS and Flexible Connections and components for medical equipment.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Categories