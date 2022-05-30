Omni Pro Electronics to Distribute New Altech All-in-One UPS Power Solution
New Altech CBI Series is One Device that can be used as a Power Supply Unit, Battery Charger, Battery Care Module or Backup Module
Addison, TX, May 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Omni Pro Electronics has announced the release of Altech Corporation’s new CBI Series of Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems. The CBI series combines the requirements for several applications in just one device that can be used as power supply unit, battery charger, battery care module or backup module. The device is compatible with a variety of standard battery types and has real-time diagnostics to continuously monitor battery status, changing levels and potential emerging faults. The device is compatible with a variety of standard battery types and has real-time diagnostics to continuously monitor battery status, changing levels and potential emerging faults.
The CBI device prevents the battery from a deep discharge. If the device is disconnected from the main power source, the battery will supply the load until the battery voltage reaches 1.5V per cell. CBI devices also provide microprocessor-controlled battery charging. Using algorithms, the battery’s condition will be detected and based on that result, an appropriate charging mode is chosen. The real-time diagnostics system will continuously monitor the charging progress and indicate possibly occurring faults such as elements in short circuit, accidental reverse polarity connection or disconnection of the battery by the battery fault LED and a flashing code of the diagnosis LED.
The CBI All-In-One UPS Solutions are suitable for open/sealed lead acid, lead gel and optionally Ni-Cd batteries. By using the battery-select jumper, it is possible to set predefined charging curves for those battery types. The available charging options are recovery, boost and trickle charge. All CB devices are built in a rugged metal case with a DIN rail mounting bracket. Operating at single phase Input Voltages of 115-230-277 VAC, the devices supply an output of 12VDC up to 35A or 24VDC up to 20A.
Features & Benefits:
· Power supply, battery charger, battery care module and backup module in one device
· Three charging modes
· Compact, rugged metal case
· Available in 12VDC, 24VDC and 48VDC
· Suitable for most common battery types
· Adjustable charging current
· High efficiency up to 91% through switching technology
· DIN rail mounting
· 3 year warranty
Applications:
· Textile Industry
· Molding Machines
· Assembly and Production Equipment
· Switchgear Assembly
· Steel Production
· Machinery Automation
· Pressing Machines
· Drilling Systems
· Acoustic Evacuations
· E-Car, Off-Highway Equipment/Machinery
· Fire Protection Systems
· Industrial Water Pumping
· Power Supply Continuity
· Security Vision Control
· Telecommunications
· Wireless Control
As a franchised distributor, Omni Pro Electronics supplies Altech Corporations full line of Connectors, Sensors, DIN Rail Terminal Blocks, Power Supplies, Terminal Strips, Relays, Timers and other devices for industrial control, instrumentation, medical and automation applications.
About Omni Pro Electronics
Omni Pro Electronics (https://www.omnipro.net/) of Addison, Texas, is a franchised distributor of electronic components with an inventory of industrial control and board-level components used in a broad array of industrial, commercial and aerospace/defense applications. Specializing in Interconnect, Electromechanical and Passive Components, it is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
