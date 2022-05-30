Podcaster Details Lessons Learned Through the Marshall Fire
Denver, CO, May 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local podcaster, Sandra Thomas-Comenole, releases new season of the Behavioral Economics in Marketing podcast detailing lessons learned through the Marshall Fire in Boulder, Colorado.
"Lessons From the Fire, Season 5 of the Behavioral Economics in Marketing podcast will be dedicated to those that along with our family lost everything in the Marshall Fire, as well as to those that have been affected by natural disasters," explains Sandra Thomas-Comenole, "My hope is that listening to this season of the Behavioral Economics in Marketing podcast will help others in their healing process. But I also believe that this season will be full of marketing wisdom for marketing professionals and business leaders.'
Here are just a few of the episodes that listeners can expect to hear about in season 5 of the Behavioral Economics in Marketing podcast, Lessons From the Fire: Achieving optimal outcomes with backwards induction, Keynesian Economics and Natural Disasters, Corporate philanthropy in relation to natural disasters, Altruism vs Self Seeking Behavior in Marketing and Leadership, Zero Sum Games and Insurance, Loss Aversion and the Breakdown of Societal Norms in Response to a Natural Disaster. I will also spend quite a bit of time camping out in Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs as it applies to marketing and personal development.
The first episode is available: https://behavioraleconomicsinmarketing.podbean.com/e/intro-to-season-5-lessons-from-the-fire-behavioral-economics-in-marketing-podcast/
Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast | Understanding how we as humans make decisions is an important part of marketing. Behavioral economics is the study of decision-making and can give keen insight into buyer behavior and help to shape your marketing mix. Marketers can tap into Behavioral Economics to create environments that nudge people towards their products and services, to conduct better market research and analyze their marketing mix.
Sandra Thomas-Comenole | Host | Marketing professional with over 15 years of experience leading marketing and sales teams and a rigorously quantitative Master’s degree in economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
