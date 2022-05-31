Loveforce International Walks the Streets Like a Ghost and Declares Peace in Ukraine
On Friday, June 3rd, Loveforce International will release two Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 3rd, Loveforce International will release two Digital Music Singles. One of the two Digital Music Singles will be a new release. The other will be a re-issue. In honor of the two Digital Music Singles, Loveforce International will give away a book.
The new Digital Music Single release is “Declare Peace in Ukraine” (Florian Gonzales Remix), by Recording Artist inRchild. Musically, the song is a mix of genres, including Reggae, Ska, Alternative, and Spiritual. Producer Florian Gonzales created an experimental mix of the song which includes Buddhist chants and someone speaking in a Jamaican Patois. Lyrically, the song is a call for peace in Ukraine but it also calls for peace in entire world.
The Loveforce Collective’s “I Walk The Streets Like A Ghost,” is a haunting instrumental. The recording consists of a single piano playing what appears to be a theme from an era long past. It is being re-released under Loveforce International’s Old School Music By Old School Artists initiative (see Loveforce International’s Press Release from February 10, 2022).
The book being given away is the e-book version of Stories of the Supernatural Volume 1 by Mark Wilkins. Both English and Spanish language e-book versions will be given away. Stories of the Supernatural consists of a collection of short stories of a supernatural nature. Stories about ghosts, demonic creatures and death are included. They range from the evil of “A Lump Of Coal” to the poignant humor of “A Ghost in the House.”
“Our releases this week are of a metaphysical and supernatural nature,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “A plea for peace in a war torn land, an instrumental meant to evoke the image of a ghost walking down a lonely street and a book filled with supernatural stories all add up to scary good entertainment,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, June 3rd only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
