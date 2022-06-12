Epic Fantasy Novel by VL Stuart
A new novel from an author/journalist living in Costa Rica. Journey through the fantasy world of Darae in "Orb and Arrow: Exploration" where magic is real - and dangerous.
Tilaran, Costa Rica, June 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- She was expected to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a healer, but Brillar was headstrong and impetuous; she had her own plans. Now, a highly skilled archer, she has been forced to kill to release a mage bound in enchanted chains. It was self-defense, but that is no excuse for a healer.
Releasing a Master War Mage from bondage could get you killed... or apprenticed. When Master Elden insists on the latter, Brillar finds herself on a journey not of her making. When it doesn't end well, she insists on directing a new journey where her healing skills will find newer and greater challenges.
She had been traveling through settled lands alone. Now she is an apprentice and entering the Wild, where she will have to rely on her Master's knowledge of the terrain and the people. Those people, the Rovers, are not always friendly.
Victoria Stuart
+50687180480
www.facebook.com/Orb-and-Arrow-656936228096049
