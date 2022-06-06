Bryan World Productions Releases the Cognitive Dissonance Trilogy + Book Series by Multi Award-Winning Indie Filmmaker / Author Bob Bryan
Bryan documents the emotional / psychological / intellectual nightmarish ordeal suffered by himself & Others during the pernicious oppressive COVID-19 Pandemic.
Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bryan World Productions is proud to announce the release of the Cognitive Dissonance Trilogy + Book Series (Graffiti Verite’ Docu-Series). Conceptualized and written by multi award-winning independent documentary filmmaker / author Bob Bryan, the Cognitive Dissonance Trilogy + is the author's diary of haphazard musings and irreverent paranoid conclusions.
With the Cognitive Dissonance Trilogy + Book Series, the author offers multiple unorthodox literary narratives, succeeding in channeling and documenting the emotional / psychological / intellectual nightmarish ordeal suffered by himself and others during the pernicious and oppressive worldwide Covid-19 Pandemic.
The Cognitive Dissonance Trilogy + is now part of Bryan World Productions evergreen Graffiti Verite’ Docu-Series universe of books and films available through Amazon.com, graffitiverite.com and other outlets.
Part 1 - Prism: A Collection of Random Anecdotal Fragments, -isms, Delusional Thoughts, Confessions, Conversations & Rants, (Bryan World Productions. Graffiti Verite’ Docu-Series GV33, 616 pages). "My DNA confuses me. Makes me shutter at the idea of continuity and comprehension. Within me Dwells 'the Blur.' It is where I live.," an excerpt from Prism.
Part 2 - Prison: Tormented by the Refrain, The Premeditated Manipulation of the Conventional Mind, (Bryan World Productions. Graffiti Verite’ Docu-Series GV34, 378 pages). "A Whisper struggling to explain a Scream. The terrifying secrets of the Shadow.," an excerpt from Prison.
Part 3 - Poison: A Diary of Haphazard Musings & Irreverent Paranoid Conclusions, [Repeat Offender], (Bryan World Productions. Graffiti Verite’ Docu-Series GV37, 360 pages). "People tend to want to believe in the inherent goodness of others. That is, until they've been repeatedly and violently penetrated by Malevolent Vampires.," an excerpt from Poison.
Part 4 - Plus One: Social Anxiety Disorder - Metacognitive Attributions, (Bryan World Productions. Graffiti Verite’ Docu-Series GV38, 378 pages). “If my aim is true, I have inspired your Rationality and confused your Raison d’etre.,” an excerpt from Plus One.
"The Cognitive Dissonance Trilogy + are metaphorical breaks from the bland reconfigurations that routinely surfaced from the primordial secretion of societies' shimmering, anomalous, rambling 'Normality.'" - Bob Bryan, Author.
