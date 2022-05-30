Custom-Made Medicine Cabinets Are Not a Standard Size
Brooklyn, NY, May 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Bathroom Style Inc., a leading supplier of bathroom accessories, has launched high quality and state-of-the-art custom made medicine cabinets. New Bathroom Style Inc. can assist in transforming an area by designing and building new custom-made medicine cabinets. Aside from improving the value and functionality of the property, both commercial and residential, the custom-made medicine cabinets offer a superb opportunity to provide a space with a personal touch that stands the test of time.
As a leading bathroom supply store in New York, New Bathroom Style Inc. is the strongest ally in practical and stylish space. Created with innovation at each step, all the products offered by New Bathroom Style Inc are the trendsetting fusion of elegance and style. They merge functionality with style in their custom cabinetry. Available in a wide array of choices to meet every individual's interior design aspiration, these custom-made medicine cabinets are no less than a royal retreat.
A timeless saga of fashionable design, the stylish and fashionable collection brings the whole thing that the brand, New Bathroom Style Inc, epitomizes - lavishness, luxury, and exquisite designs. There are many styles available. Customers can order custom-sized medicine cabinets without or with LED at a low price and shortest time. The company goes all-out to satisfy clients’ varying needs and visions for bathroom renovation. The custom medicine cabinets can include 5 mm silver mirrored glass, recessed or wall-mounted options, soft-closing mechanism, 8 mm glass shelves, aluminum frame, or matte finish. They can also customize medicine cabinets in any size ranging from 15 inches to 96 inches wide or from 20 inches to 51 inches in height. They can also customize cabinets of up to four doors and 4 or 6 inches in depth.
New Bathroom Style Inc's custom-made medicine cabinets are available in many options, such as standard custom medicine cabinets without light or high-quality cabinets without plug-in and lighting. This is a medicine cabinet with light that promises reliability and convenience. Anyone can also order or purchase this unit with elective features based on your requirement, such as a digital clock, defogger, light inside, dimmer, LED light temperature control, and outlets inside 1 or 3.
According to Sergio Stone, "New Bathroom Style Inc is committed to redefining elegance for every commercial and residential property through its matchless range of high quality and reliable product portfolio. Our durable and stylish custom-made medicine cabinets are the latest in the series, providing a truly mesmerizing experience of sleek finish and the latest design. At New Bathroom Style Inc, we believe in setting new style by providing cheap and high-class custom-made products with stirring design and functionality."
About New Bathroom Style Inc.:
New Bathroom Style is a premier bathroom supply store sited in Brooklyn, New York. The company offers an extensive array of bathroom products, such as faucets, shower panels, bathtubs, and so much more. Delivery is also offered to each state nationwide.
For more information about New Bathroom Style custom-made medicine cabinets, don't hesitate to get in touch with the customer hotline at 718-412-3675.
Categories