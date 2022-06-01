Illustration, Comic, Webtoon, & Animation App Clip Studio Paint Reaches 20 Million Creators Worldwide
Total worldwide use of Clip Studio Paint; the illustration, comic, Webtoon, and animation app developed Celsys, exceeded 20 million copies* in May 2022.
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clip Studio Paint features drawing and coloring tools, such as pen tools that feel natural, brushes that bring a variety of painting expressions to life, and features that cover the entire illustration, monochrome/color manga, and animation production processes.
Artists of all levels use Clip Studio Paint, from digital art beginners to professional comic artists, illustrators, animators, and designers, as well as universities and vocational schools. The app is available in seven languages (Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Korean, French, Spanish, and German), and more than 70% of its users are from outside Japan. Clip Studio Paint has become a global standard for creators all over the world.
With support for Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Android, and Chromebook devices, users can create full-fledged graphic content on any device. It is now even possible to share works with other devices via the cloud so that users can get creative at any time.
Celsys continues to support creators worldwide with their digital art creations.
Changes in the total number of shipped Clip Studio Paint units are disclosed in the Monthly Business Progress Report on the Artspark Holdings Inc. website, Celsys’ parent company. (Note: Only available in Japanese.)
https://www.artspark.co.jp/monthly_report/
*Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.
Clip Studio Paint https://www.clipstudio.net/en
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
Clip Studio Paint https://www.clipstudio.net/en
