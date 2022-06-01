BGT Star Becky O'Brien to Host Official Launch of Judy Garland Fragrance in London

Britain's Got Talent singing sensation Becky O'Brien will star in "Over the Rainbow," a night celebrating the music and career of Judy Garland, on June 14 at the Hippodrome Casino in London. O'Brien first captured the public's heart singing Over the Rainbow on BGT, June 10, 2022 O’Brien will attend a gala celebrating Judy Garland’s 100th birthday at the Ebell of Los Angeles. Each audience member at Becky's show will receive an exclusive sample of the Judy fragrance.