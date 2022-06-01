BGT Star Becky O'Brien to Host Official Launch of Judy Garland Fragrance in London
Britain's Got Talent singing sensation Becky O'Brien will star in "Over the Rainbow," a night celebrating the music and career of Judy Garland, on June 14 at the Hippodrome Casino in London. O'Brien first captured the public's heart singing Over the Rainbow on BGT, June 10, 2022 O’Brien will attend a gala celebrating Judy Garland’s 100th birthday at the Ebell of Los Angeles. Each audience member at Becky's show will receive an exclusive sample of the Judy fragrance.
London, United Kingdom, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Britain's Got Talent singing sensation Becky O'Brien will star in "Over the Rainbow," a night celebrating the music and career of Judy Garland, on June 14 at the Hippodrome Casino in London. No stranger to the music of Garland, O'Brien first captured the public's heart singing Over the Rainbow on BGT, and appeared onstage alongside Garland's daughter Lorna Luft in the 2015 UK tour of “The Songbook of Judy." For more information and to purchase tickets for "Over the Rainbow," visit https:// www.hippodromecasino.com/events/Over%20the%20Rainbow_13526019d/
Film and music icon Judy Garland would have celebrated her 100th birthday on June 10 this year. The legendary Garland starred in some of the greatest films in Hollywood history, including The Wizard of Oz, A Star is Born, Meet Me in St. Louis, and Easter Parade. Famed for her live performances at Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, and New York's Palace Theatre, her album Judy at Carnegie Hall charted on Billboard for 73 weeks (13 at #1), and won four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year. On June 10, 2022 O’Brien will attend a gala celebrating Judy Garland’s 100th birthday at the Ebell of Los Angeles, the theater where a young Judy Garland was discovered. The high point of the Los Angeles gala will be the reveal of Judy - A Garland Fragrance, a unisex fine fragrance created by cosmetic chemist, "certified nose" and CEO of TurnKey Beauty, Vince Spinnato, along with Garland's daughter Lorna Luft. A special limited edition 100th birthday bottle will be available for purchase on June 10, 2022. A mass market bottle will launch in Fall 2022. Becky O'Brien will exclusively introduce Judy - A Garland Fragrance to London. All audience members at her Hippodrome Casino show will receive samples of the fragrance at the performance. Old Hollywood nostalgia comes alive in this sophisticated, modernized fragrance inspired by what Judy Garland herself wore. This unisex fine fragrance showcases a hint of the official Judy Garland Rose with the addition of Dark Orchid, Coriander, and a medley of sultry Gourmand and spice notes, newly creating an all-inclusive and gender-neutral fine fragrance.
