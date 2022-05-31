Ontario Paddleboarder with Disabilities Crosses Lake Erie
The Unbalanced Paddleboarder Eyes Lake Huron in Bid to Cross All 5 Great Lakes
Toronto, Canada, May 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Sunday May 29, Mike Shoreman (aka The Unbalanced Paddleboarder) successfully crossed Lake Erie on a paddleboard landing in Crystal Beach, Ontario. The first person with a disability to cross the lake, he will next attempt to cross Lake Huron on June 11 to raise awareness and money for youth mental health support.
In 2018, paddleboarding coach Mike Shoreman was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that caused paralysis on one side of his face and other symptoms including mobility issues, fatigue, vertigo, as well as vision and hearing impairment. With a diagnosis of permanent effects from the infection, and a lack of support for the mental toll it took on him, Mike dedicated himself to returning to the paddleboard and raising awareness of both illness and mental health.
Mike is an ambassador for Bell Let's Talk, an initiative about raising awareness for mental health, Jack.org, Canada's leading youth mental health organization and several international non-profit charities including American based organizations, The Tyler Clementi Foundation, The Trevor Project and Kenneth Cole's The Mental Health Coalition. He speaks openly about his personal battle with mental health, reminding people they are not alone. His 2019 speech “Paddles Up” impacted over 9 million people around the world going viral 17 times on 9 different platforms including Power of Positivity, Jay Shetty, Chicken Soup for the Soul and by Ashton Kutcher landing him on stages around the world.
In 2021, Mike attempted to cross Lake Ontario for the cause. Tremulous weather conditions halted the crossing two days into the journey. The attempt raised over $50,000 and a vow from Mike to return to the water, with bigger ambitions.
In his crossing of all five great lakes on a paddleboard, Mike is aiming to raise $100,000. To date $48,557 has been raised. This will be the first Great Lakes Crossings since swimmer Vicki Keith in 1988. The scheduled windows for the crossings are:
• Lake Huron - June 11 - June 18 - Harbor Beach, MI to Kincardine, ON
• Lake Michigan - June 25 - July 4 - Union Pier, MI to Chicago, IL
• Lake Superior - July 17 - July 20 - Orienta, WI to Two Harbors, MN
• Lake Ontario - August 10 - August 17 - Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON to Toronto, ON
Weather conditions may alter start times. You can follow Mike’s journey on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Tik Tok! Every time a crossing is made, donors will be alerted by email when the crossing has begun and when he is approximately 5 hours from the arrival point, giving all the important details of the arrival.
Mike Shoreman is the founder of "Canada's Great Lakes Crossings" an initiative designed to benefit Jack.org for young Canadians to entertain to participate in and inspire as they become tomorrow's leaders. For more information and to donate visit https://jack.org/5GreatLakes.
