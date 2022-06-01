Axiomtek’s AIE900-XNX Teams with oToBrite to Navigate Your Vision with AMR
The AIE900-XNX can connect to oToBrite’s SerDes cameras to provide navigation capabilities for compute-intensive applications such as obstacle detection, collision avoidance, rear collision warning, simultaneous localization and mapping, and more.
City of Industry, CA, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, is pleased to announce its partnership on the AIE900-XNX with oToBrite, an expert in camera modules and AI vision technology for vehicle imaging systems. The AIE900-XNX is the perfect platform for vision AI applications, including computer vision, 3D scanning, vehicle surround view, autonomous mobile robot (AMR), obstacle detection, etc.
Axiomtek's AIE900-XNX has a powerful 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 (64-bit) processor and 384-core NVIDIA Volta architecture GPU, delivering up to 21 TOPS accelerated computing performance for modern AI workloads. The edge AI platform supports 5G to meet the need for faster throughput, lower latency, and a increased connections to drive AIoT innovation. It has one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot, plus one SIM slot for Wi-Fi/LTE/Bluetooth/GPS. The AIE900-XNX has an operating temperature range of -30°C to +60°C and 9 to 36 VDC power input with optional ignition power control; ideal for applications with high operating temperatures and varying voltage input requirements.
"Factories, warehouses, businesses, and public sectors are all looking for innovative ways to improve operational efficiency, enhance speed, ensure precision, and increase safety. Many are turning to ARMs for help. We are glad to announce that the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX based AIE900-XNX offers the ability to connect to oToBrite's SerDes cameras, providing navigation capabilities for compute-intensive applications such as obstacle detection, pedestrian detection, collision avoidance, blind-spot detection, rear collision warning, as well as simultaneous localization and mapping," said Annie Fu, product manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek.
"oToBrite develops, designs, and manufactures products ranging from vision-AI algorithms and ECU to automotive-grade cameras. oToBrite's vision-AI algorithms have been low-bit optimized across different platforms. We're excited to expand the collaboration with Axiomtek," said Ian Tzeng, Product Strategy & Marketing Office Director at oToBrite Electronics.
Axiomtek's AIE900-XNX will be available for purchase in June 2022. For more product information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company's eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities.
