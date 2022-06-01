AlignAcademy.com Expands Into the Media & Entertainment Market with Startup Class
Startup Class Series is now offering a complete solution for startups and small businesses in the music industry that need training and mentoring.
Jos, Nigeria, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AlignAcademy.com announced today that they have concluded arrangements that enable their business mentoring & training series Startup Class to be accessed directly by startups in the music industry via online platforms, expanding AlignAcademy.com's presence in the media and entertainment industry.
AlignAcademy.com mainly focuses on serving the growth needs of investors and startups with educational solutions. Through various business projects, AlignAcademy helps private investors, startups, and small business owners through various educational projects that have a positive ripple effect on more families in their communities.
Winston C Ikekeonwu, spokesman at AlignAcademy.com commented: “We are excited about the new possibilities we see in the music industry. Even though the revenue from music in Nigeria has been projected to hit 44 million dollars by 2023, we believe there is more to music than just profit. We have about 43% of Nigerians between the ages of 0 - 14. These are among the largest consumers of music today. We cannot afford to ignore the impact that music can have on these impressionable minds”
Ikekeonwu continued: “As we reach more music startups through mentoring programmes, we have the opportunity to help more young people discover more of their potential. Also, let's not forget that on the music streaming platform Spotify, we are the number 2 country in terms of musical content uploaded. When more of our young people get mentored on the various opportunities available, we will have more productive members of society. That could ultimately lead to lower unemployment and reduced crime rates."
For further information on other benefits that startups could qualify for from AlignAcademy's business mentoring series, please send an email to support@alignacademy.com.
To get free details on how you could be a part of the AlignAcademy's mission to help build a world where anyone with business ideas can reach their full potential, please visit www.alignacademy.com today.
For further information or additional comments, please contact Winston C. Ikekeonwu via WhatsApp +234 803 2219 627 or email winston@alignacademy.com.
