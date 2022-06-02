Filmmaker Anthony D. Colby is on the Move
Filmmaker/Actor Anthony D. Colby is busy and on the move with film projects in front and behind the camera.
Austin, TX, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Award Winning Filmmaker Anthony D. Colby and Andeco Films are very busy these days in front and behind the camera. Andeco Films is finishing up principle photography on their horror/suspense/thriller, "It Came From Within," which Anthony D. wrote, producing and directing. Andeco Films is also working on a sequel to their award winning documentary, "America: Back to The Wild, Wild West." The sequel is called, "America: Back to The Wild West Again." Due to the most recent gun violence chain of events, the timing is crucial for this documentary. Andeco Films promises to further address the urgency for solutions to the senseless violence in America through the eyes of award winning filmmaker Anthony D. Colby. Be on the lookout for this compelling documentary piece.
Meanwhile, Anthony D. has been busy in front of the camera earlier this spring. The filmmaker/actor starred in a suspense/thriller shot in Los Angeles back in March of this year 2022. The actor filmmaker also has committed to star in an intense thriller which will begin filming in Vancouver later this fall 2022. Andeco Films will co-produce the thriller. Look for great things from the filmmaker/actor and Andeco Films to come in 2022 and 2023.
Contact
Andeco Films LLC.Contact
Anthony D. Colby
310-435-8386
www.itcamefromwithin.com
