Oxipit Chestlink Autonomous AI Application Misses No Critical Findings in Real-World Clinical Test

Following the CE certification of the first autonomous AI medical imaging application ChestLink, researchers in Finland released a preprint of a study on the application performance. In the study, the application analyzed 10,000 chest X-rays of Finnish primary health care patients. ChestLink software was able to identify normal studies with 99.8% sensitivity and and specificity of 36.4% without any critical findings missed by the software.