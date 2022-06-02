Travelliam Presents Its Travel Affiliate Program
Travelliam is a travel agency online that it is offering 5-day accommodation and sightseeing tours for many destinations like Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Barcelona, Las Vegas, Rio de Janeiro, Johannesburg and others. All packages include airport shuttle and hotel reservation. The trips are not overloaded with sightseeing to allow travelers to take a break and do activities they enjoy outside of what is included in the travel plan. Travelliam remains a young, dynamic and customer oriented tour company.
Cotonou, Benin, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Internet can be a great playground. Especially if you know how to sell, find the right products and have a taste for risk. Travelliam could be your next product
Travelliam is an online travel agency that offers accommodation and sightseeing tours to customers who want to travel to fun and trendy destinations such as Dubai, Paris, Las Vegas, Rio de Janeiro, Cairo and Nairobi. Travelliam's affiliate system offers a 10% payout on each booking: between $40 and $110 per booking. Travelliam pays its affiliates once a month, at the end of the month.
To sign up for their program, you need to connect to the Partners page of travelliam(.)com
