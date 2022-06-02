Systweak Software Makes Useful Additions to "Locker for Insta Social App," Its Popular Android Application
The Instagram Locker App has been upgraded with new features & improvements.
Jaipur, India, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a reputable name in the software industry has added an array of new updates to their Android security tool – Locker for Insta Social App. With the new improvements, the application gets Biometric authentication to keep users’ privacy intact, alongside other minor bug fixes & improved compatibility.
With Locker for Insta Social App, users can secure their personal and group conversations with a Passcode and Fingerprint locking system. The latest version of this Instagram Locker is available to install from Google Play Store and prevents unlawful third-party access. Here’s the list of new updates added to Locker for Insta Social App:
● Biometric authentication is added to the app.
● Enhanced compatibility with latest Android OS versions.
● Other minor bug fixes.
The CEO & Founder of Systweak Software, Mr. Shrishail Rana, said, “Social media is a craze in society, but the threats are prominent too. Maintaining digital privacy is a huge concern for several of us. Having said that, our Android security application – Locker for Insta Social App was conceptualized with the aim to keep Instagram chats and media completely protected. I would like to take this moment and appreciate the development team for upgrading the app with the latest biometric authentication and fixing potential bugs to improve overall user-experience.”
“Since our ultimate goal is to design and develop apps that serve security and privacy, we make persistent efforts to update all our apps that encompass all the potential features & provides solid protection. Keeping this in mind, we’ve recently updated Locker for Insta Social App that now supports Biometric authentication, supports latest Android OS versions and helps users in securing Instagram chats from prying eyes. We hope more users take advantage of the security app,” added Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
To know more about Locker for Insta Social App, you can visit the official Google Play Store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforinstagram
About The Company: Systweak Software develops and distributes Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
