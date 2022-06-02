Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Thames Never Sleeps" by Mohinderpal Dhaliwal
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Thames Never Sleeps" by Mohinderpal Dhaliwal.
Oxford, United Kingdom, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About The Thames Never Sleeps
The Thames Never Sleeps unravels life in Britain at the end of eighteenth and early nineteenth century…
A love story of a man from poor background and the unloved daughter-in-law of a lord. Their love at first sight turning into a lifelong struggle to find a life together.
This story offers a taste of the challenges in Britain at that time. A heart-breaking narrative of the children who had to work in the mines and factories. Crime, smuggling and destitution being the dominant part of life. The introduction of the railways, industrial revolution and inventions of the time, changed the direction of life itself. The Battle of Trafalgar and a decisive win over Napoleon which helped Britain to shine in the world.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (256 pages)
Dimensions 13.8 x 1.5 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943353 / 9781800943414
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B1F3YMBR
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TNS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
