Screening of Apache Girl at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival, Sunday, June 19, 2:00 p.m., Cinemark 18XD Promenade at Howard Hughes Center

"Apache Girl” is RicMel Production's 3rd film garnering 10 wins and 18 nominations worldwide on the film festival circuit. New York-Tri State International Film Festival gives "Apache Girl" a special recognition for Best Human Rights Film due to its story about indigenous Apache women enduring barbaric acts as their heritage and lives were stolen. From 1861 to about 1924 two, brave Apache women, Lozen and Dahteste, rise above their People, defending their tribes amid foreign atrocities.