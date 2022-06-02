Written Word Media Introduces First of Its Kind Off-the-Shelf Amazon Advertising Service for Authors and Publishers
Chapel Hill, NC, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Written Word Media announced the launch of Reader Reach Amazon Ads, an expansion of their existing Reader Reach Ads service for authors and publishers. Reader Reach is a data-driven full-service ads solution that offers an easy way for authors to run targeted ads for their books. The expansion to Amazon Ads enables authors to easily advertise to readers on Amazon in addition to the existing Reader Reach Facebook Ads service.
“This expansion is very exciting,” said Ricci Wolman, CEO of Written Word Media. “We continue to deliver efficient marketing products that authors and publishers need. The demand for Reader Reach Ads for Facebook, which we launched in the fall of 2021, has exceeded our expectations. By expanding to Amazon, we can help authors connect with readers on two of the major advertising platforms for books.”
Reader Reach Amazon Ads was launched as a direct result of customer feedback that advertising on new platforms can be confusing and expensive. “We take care of the creative and the targeting, so all an author or publisher needs to do is basically hand us their book information,” said Evan Chaisson, VP of Product at Written Word Media. “We’ve heard our authors asking for help with Amazon Ads, so this expansion was an easy call. Since launching Facebook Ads in September, we’ve been actively testing and planning this new service to fill that need. We’re excited for it to now be available to our customers in a cost-effective way.”
Features and benefits of Reader Reach include:
Time saving: Reader Reach allows authors to schedule a five day Facebook or Amazon ad campaign in five minutes. The Reader Reach team handles all ad creation, targeting and optimization.
Access to proprietary audiences and targeting: Written Word Media is able to leverage their audience of over 1 million readers to create effective audiences for Facebook marketing, and has conducted exhaustive testing on Amazon to confirm that books are advertised to vetted audiences.
Cost saving: For authors and publishers, setting up, testing and optimizing digital ad campaigns is expensive. Reader Reach uses ad creative, targeting and bidding that is already optimized, so ad spend goes straight to effective ads, not testing.
Reader Reach Amazon Ads are available as of May 2022, at $150 per 5 day ad campaign.
About Written Word Media
Incorporated in 2014, Written Word Media is a tech-enabled marketing and education platform for authors and publishers The Written Word Media audience surpasses one million readers across its portfolio of media products and serves over 20,000 authors and publishers. Written Word Media is a partner of nonprofit, Book Harvest, which donates books to young, low-income readers and is a supporter of the Hurston/Wright Foundation, which promotes black literary representation. The company is also allied with the Self Publishing Formula , which provides scholarships to young, aspiring authors. Because Written Word Media is committed to building a team that includes a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and abilities, the company is a founding member of The Diversity Movement. Written Word Media is associated with Green Places to calculate and offset its carbon footprint and Stripe Climate ensuring that a portion of every transaction goes toward carbon renewal. Written Word Media is proud to be carbon neutral.
