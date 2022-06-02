Dressage Riders Choose Cavallo Trek Boots

In Australia, HorseWyse Magazine editor, Jenny Farthing, tried Cavallo Boots to keep her 13-year-old daughter's dressage pony moving smoothly. The boots first helped the Mistie the pony to feel comfortable on rugged terrain. Farthing’s daughter Emily and the pony train and move at all gaits with the hoof boots in place.