Dressage Riders Choose Cavallo Trek Boots
In Australia, HorseWyse Magazine editor, Jenny Farthing, tried Cavallo Boots to keep her 13-year-old daughter's dressage pony moving smoothly. The boots first helped the Mistie the pony to feel comfortable on rugged terrain. Farthing’s daughter Emily and the pony train and move at all gaits with the hoof boots in place.
Denver, CO, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Helping dressage riders train and even show is what makes Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Trek Boots stand apart (https://www.cavallo-inc.com). The hoof boots are made to help horses move easily and effortlessly.
In Australia, HorseWyse Magazine editor (http://www.horsewyse.com.au/), Jenny Farthing, tried Cavallo Boots to keep her 13-year-old daughter's dressage pony moving smoothly. The boots first helped the Mistie the pony to feel comfortable on rugged terrain. Farthing’s daughter Emily and the pony train and move at all gaits with the hoof boots in place.
"I had never thought about using boots on our dressage horses, as I always thought they were more for trail riding,” Farthing says. “We moved barns and found that with my daughter Emily's pony Mistie, the sand was a bit more abrasive than what we were used to, and three out of her four hooves showed signs of cracks forming in the toes.”
Farthing said her farrier recommended metal shoes, but she wanted a different option.
“The farrier was starting to talk about the need for shoes, but Mistie is 16 years old and never been shod, so we didn't want to go down that path,” she says. “We contacted Cavallo for advice and were recommended a full set of Trek Boots with Pastern Wraps.”
Emily and Mistie have been competing in dressage for just over two years. They have gone from Australia’s Novice to Medium levels —when flying changes are first introduced. They compete at local dressage competitions and state-level Interschool events.
“Mistie trains for Medium level dressage, so we needed boots that would not affect her movement,” Farthing says. “She moves and performs well in her boots, with no change to her training. The Pastern Wraps are really good in the arena, as they stop any sand that may get into the boots from rubbing. I'm now thinking of transitioning my dressage horse to barefoot and using boots on him when needed, too. The results have been that good!”
Emily puts the boots on her horse when riding on sand or rocks. While her show association doesn’t allow boots, they do allow barefoot competitors. Mistie wears the boots at home or when working on hard ground. At shows, she competes barefoot in well-groomed arenas. The Farthings say they are thankful to have boots that allow Emily and Mistie to train on any ground.
“I love watching them ride in the Trek Boots because you don't see Mistie flinch when she has to go across gravel, and I know that her hooves are now protected no matter what she steps on,” Farthing says. “She is a lovely moving pony, and her movement and general feel when riding her haven’t been altered by wearing the boots. Her extended trot is still amazing to watch!”
Farthing is considering a new pair of Cavallos for her own dressage horse.
“My Andalusian is only shod on his front feet, so I have been considering getting him a pair of Trek Boots to use for his everyday riding and having his shoes removed,” she says. “It is so much less hassle than worrying about them losing a shoe before a competition, having them go unsound if they are not shod just right, and just having a healthier hoof all around. Plus, there is the added bonus of saving money by just getting them trimmed every 5-6 weeks instead of shod!”
The Boot for Dressage Horses
Cavallo’s Trek hoof boots are designed to move with your horse (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/trek-hoof-boots). They are flexible, durable, breathable, and easy to put on. The honeycomb design maximizes strength and minimizes weight for the comfortable performances horses deserve.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help, or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dnlxqq4rpoq8lsz/AAB7g3htnZGDxJHTHgERPDS5a?dl=0
