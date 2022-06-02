Toll Brothers Starts Construction on Luxury Model Home in Red Rocks at Kissing Camels Community in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it has started construction on its Montello model home in Red Rocks at Kissing Camels, one of two new communities of single-family, luxury homes in the well-established Kissing Camels gated community in Colorado Springs.
Red Rocks at Kissing Camels features luxury estate homes starting from $1 million+ and the coming soon community of Preserve at Kissing Camels will offer luxury homes with anticipated pricing from the upper $800,000s. The Red Rocks community opened for sales in early 2022, and Preserve at Kissing Camels is projected to open this fall.
The Montello model home, scheduled for completion in late fall, will greet residents with a large, open foyer revealing the expansive great room beyond. Overlooking the large covered patio is a large casual dining area and the home’s well-designed kitchen featuring a large center island with breakfast bar, wraparound counter and cabinet space, and ample walk-in pantry.
The primary bedroom suite is complemented by a walk-in closet and primary bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, luxe shower with seat, linen storage, and private water closet. The secluded secondary bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bath. Additional highlights include an office, convenient powder room, everyday entry, centrally located laundry, and additional storage.
“Home buyers in our two Kissing Camels communities will have their choice of a number of distinctive home designs with options for different exteriors and designer finishes,” said David Keller, Division President for Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs.
The Kissing Camels community offers breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods. Residents will enjoy the nearby access to numerous recreational opportunities including hiking at Garden of the Gods Park.
The championship 27-hole Kissing Camels Golf Course is the centerpiece of the community. In addition, the resort-style community offers an optional paid membership for the clubhouse, pools, fitness center, trails, tennis and pickleball courts, spa, and more. Kissing Camels is located just minutes from Downtown and Northern Colorado Springs, featuring local shopping, dining, and entertainment.
The sales center for Red Rocks at Kissing Camels is open by appointment only. For more information or to get on the VIP list to receive information on home site availability and home designs, visit tollbrothers.com/ColoradoSprings or call 719-928-4200.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol. The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
