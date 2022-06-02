Floor Restoration Company Expand to Offer Parquet Wood Floor Fitting Service
Ormrod Floor Sanding are incredibly proud to announce their new service for the supply, fitting and installation of parquet wood flooring.
Bedworth, United Kingdom, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ormrod Floor Sanding are wood floor specialists serving Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Solihull, the West Midlands and Worcestershire. With over 20 years’ experience in floor restoration their vast experience has allowed them to hone their trade. Furthermore, with their incredible reputation for delivering exceptional results, this has also allowed them to extend their services.
When looking to diversify your business, it is incredibly important that you have in-depth understanding and knowledge of the new area. Throughout their experience, this family-run business knew that they could offer this service and do a brilliant job. At the very centre of this company is an ethos based around hard work and a conscientious approach. They are proud of their reputation and only use the highest-quality materials.
Another element that has seen an increase in demand for this service is their commitment to providing a bespoke service. They listen to their clients. They find ways and solutions to offer the best-possible service, and this sets them apart from their competition.
Expansion of their business has propelled them in terms of demand. They are now serving areas further afield and find themselves in the enviable position of high demand. Every element of the business is carefully considered. There is an option to use environmentally friendly products with great after care advice. It is a small, friendly family-run business, meaning that they care deeply for each project they complete. Further to this, they are set on only using premium quality products. No corners are cut, and they offer instant assurance to their clients that they will receive the best possible parquet floor.
Wes Ormrod, founder of Ormrod Floor Sanding commented, “We aim to be our clients one-stop solution for Parquet Flooring. We can supply, install, maintain and restore beautiful parquet floors throughout the areas that we serve. Our team are ecstatic to see growth in this area and the launch of this service has seen a huge increase in demand. We eagerly await the coming months to share our successes.”
Expansion of a business takes great drive and determination. Through research of this dynamic company, it is clear that they set their standards very high. Furthermore, they are always looking for ways in which they can work smarter, not harder. This is enviable and well worthy of their success.
Further information is available at https://www.ormrodfloorsanding.co.uk
To contact Wes e-mail info@ormrodfloorsanding.co.uk
